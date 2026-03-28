Union County road closes following crash

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office closed a road near Highway 205 on Friday afternoon.

Officials began investigating a crash on Highway 218 and Highway 205 around 3 p.m. Friday.

Officials said the road will remain closed as emergency personnel work on the scene.

They asked that drivers avoid the area.

No update on the road closure has been provided since the initial closure.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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