Union County Sheriff’s Office issues 157 charges in proactive traffic operations

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office issued 157 charges during proactive traffic operations conducted over the past two weeks in Indian Trail and Weddington.

The operations were carried out by multiple divisions, including the Indian Trail and County Patrol Divisions, officials said. They targeted dangerous driving behaviors with the aim of enhancing roadway safety across Union County.

During these operations, deputies said they focused on identifying traffic violations linked to unsafe driving practices. Charges included three for driving while impaired, five for no operator’s license, five for driving while license revoked, and 53 for registration violations.

Other charges included four for no insurance, four for drug-related offenses, 14 for speeding, one for seat belt violation, four for forged tags, 63 for other traffic violations, and one for a concealed weapon.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office encouraged residents to report unsafe driving by calling 911, underscoring their dedication to community safety and proactive law enforcement.

WATCH: I-77 shut down in south Charlotte due to crash

I-77 shut down in south Charlotte due to crash

©2025 Cox Media Group