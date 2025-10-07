Woman arrested after striking patrol car, truck in pursuit Indian Trial

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A high-speed vehicle pursuit through Indian Trail led to the arrest of 35-year-old Remi Royal early Tuesday.

The chase began when Union County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Royal for displaying a forged North Carolina temporary license plate.

The pursuit escalated as Royal fled from deputies, striking a UCSO patrol car and a box truck before a second forced vehicle stop brought her to a halt.

Royal was found in possession of Schedule II narcotics and had multiple outstanding warrants from Mecklenburg County.

She also faces numerous charges, including felony fleeing to elude arrest and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, as she awaits processing at the Union County Detention Center.

No significant injuries were reported during the incident.

