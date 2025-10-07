Man faces trafficking and hit-and-run charges after chase in Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A traffic stop on NC 273 near Interstate I-85 led to a dramatic chase and arrest on Monday morning involving suspect Jehiel McGowan.

The incident began around 9 a.m. when a Mount Holly Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled, striking two other vehicles before the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot.

McGowan was apprehended shortly after fleeing into a nearby wooded area. He faces multiple charges, including trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, fleeing arrest, and hit and run.

He is currently being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

The case remains under investigation, and further details regarding the synthetic cannabinoid involved have not been disclosed.

VIDEO: Suspect captured after fleeing police on I-85

