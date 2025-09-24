Residents upset over possibility of data center in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A decision was supposed to be made Tuesday about a new data center in Matthews.

However, the vote has been delayed.

Neighbors who spoke with Channel 9 said they feel a decision was made on this without their knowledge or input.

The developers said they want to position Matthews to benefit from a growing sector: housing digital infrastructure.

“I really think it’s the developers trying to rush this through,” said Jasmine Snyder, a resident.

Developers are hoping Matthews town leaders will grant their request to rezone 123 acres along East John Street near the I-485 Interchange so they can build a data center on the site called “Project Accelerate.”

Residents who oppose it told commissioners as much Monday night.

“I truly believe that us being there forced them to put open another public hearing,” said Brent Metcalfe.

He lives within a five-minute walk of the proposed site.

“Pollution is a big one, a big one for our family,” said Metcalfe. “My daughter has trouble breathing.”

Yet he said the developer didn’t notify him or any of his neighbors.

“I think the reason why some of you may not have been made aware of this is our zoning requirements require the applicant to notify neighbors that are within a certain distance, and this is being built. There’s not a lot of neighbors there,” said Mayor John Higdon.

Within the buffer zone or not, Snyder still has a list of concerns.

“Power drainage, water usage, noise pollution, air pollution,” she said.

“A massive data center that’s literally gonna sit there and be an eye sore until they decide they want to move out just seems like a bad move,” Metcalfe said.

But Matthews town leaders said it’s a bit too soon to jump to conclusions.

“We have not made any decisions,” said Councilman Leon Threatt. “We are still doing our homework, like you, the public.”

In a statement to Channel 9, Project Accelerate developers said:

“The data center project aims to bring a forward thinking digital infrastructure facility that can provide a boost for the entire community while achieving responsible and sustainable goals and initiatives.”

“I don’t really care about your bottom dollar. I care about what we do for our community,” said Metcalfe.

The developer is having a community meeting on Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. inside Matthews Town Hall where they will answer questions from the public. On Oct. 13, the town council will hold that public hearing.

