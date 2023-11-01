University City to host holiday festival, tree lighting

CHARLOTTE — University City Partners will celebrate the holidays with a new event this year.

The UCity Lights festival will take place on Dec. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Shoppes At University Place at 8929 JM Keynes Drive.

The free event will feature themed activities such as an ornament decoration station along with music, holiday train rides, appearances from Mrs. Claus and Santa, and tree lighting. There will also be face painting, a photo booth, and holiday stilt walkers gliding through the crowd.

Guests are encouraged to bring new unwrapped toys that will be donated to Toys for Tots.

VIDEO: Christmas season begins with tree-raising at the Biltmore

Christmas season begins with tree-raising at the Biltmore

©2023 Cox Media Group