University cutting jobs in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Johnson & Wales University campus in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE — Johnson & Wales University is set to trim its workforce by 5% as it works to overcome “serious financial challenges.”

Those cuts will impact 91 employees across the school’s campuses in Charlotte and Providence, Rhode Island.

It is not known how many employees will be affected in Charlotte. A spokesperson says the university is not taking interviews at this time.

Chancellor Mim Runey announced the cuts in a letter on May 5, writing JWU will eliminate positions as part of a restructuring and reorganization of key departments and programs and an overall reduction in workforce. Faculty and staff positions will be affected.

JWU is facing an operating deficit of $34 million, driven by a structural imbalance between revenues, she writes.

