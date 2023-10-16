University of South Carolina will cover tuition for some incoming students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina just became a lot more affordable for some in-state high schoolers.

The school announced it will cover tuition for high schoolers in the top 10% of their class with a family income of less than $80,000.

Dubbed the USC Commitment, the initiative begins with the fall 2024 freshman class.

The plan will cover four years of tuition and academic fees.

The program is funded using state and federal gift aid, private donor and other external scholarships, and part of the recently provided funding from the South Carolina governor and General Assembly for tuition mitigation.

“Across South Carolina, we know there are bright, hard-working students who deserve the opportunity to earn their college degree but who do not have the financial resources to make this happen. We want them to know the doors are open for them at USC,” President Michael Amiridis said. “Together with our plan to admit the state’s top high school graduates, the USC Commitment ensures that a USC degree is within reach for all students who demonstrate merit and financial need.”

