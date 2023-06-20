Duke University offering free tuition to many students in the Carolinas

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University is giving free tuition to students whose families make less than $150,000.

Full tuition grants will be given to undergraduate students admitted to the university who live in North and South Carolina, and whose household incomes are less than $150,000.

For students whose families make less than $65,000 or less, Duke will give financial assistance for housing, meals, and certain course supplies in addition to the full tuition grant, without the students having to take out loans.

Duke University President Vincent Price, says the grants show loyalty to the school’s students in the Carolinas and is hopeful the funds will create a strong community on campus.

“This additional financial support for undergraduates reflects Duke’s commitment to our students from the Carolinas,” Price said. “By providing even more equitable access to a Duke education, and ensuring students have the resources they need to truly thrive while here at Duke, we will also make our campus community stronger.”

Current undergraduates from the Carolinas will be able to access additional assistance immediately. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors from North or South Carolina will get financial aid statements by July 1. Students in military families, with legal residency in the Carolinas, are also eligible for the grants.

The university expects more than 300 students to benefit over the 2023-2024 academic year.

According to the university’s paper, The Duke Chronicle, the Board of Trustees approved a 4.9% increase for the upcoming school year. Increasing the total cost of attendance to more than $83,000.

(WATCH BELOW: UNCC Board of Trustees approves tuition hike)

UNCC Board of Trustees approves tuition hike UNCC Board of Trustees approves tuition hike













©2023 Cox Media Group