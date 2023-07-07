UNC makes tuition free for some students after SCOTUS admissions decision

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced it will make tuition free for some students.

In a letter, the school’s chancellor said the decision was made after the Supreme Court ruled that UNC’s admissions practices were unconstitutional. The high court said universities could no longer consider race when making admissions decisions.

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said the university would comply with the court’s decision, but also said the public university would expand opportunity.

UNC will offer free tuition and fees to incoming graduates from in-state families who make less than $80,000 per year. It starts with the incoming 2024 class.

“We want to make sure students know financial constraints should not stand in the way of their dreams,” Guskiewicz said.

The university has also hired people to work in under-resourced communities across the state so that they can spread awareness about UNC’s affordability.

“Our responsibility to comply with the law does not mean we will abandon our fundamental values as a university,” the letter reads.

UNC’s decision comes on the heels of a similar one from its sports rival, Duke University. Last month, the private school said it will provide free tuition to students whose families make less than $150,000. For students whose families make $65,000 or less, Duke will give financial assistance for housing, meals, and certain course supplies, in addition to the grant.

