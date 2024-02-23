Upcoming legal conference to focus on increasing diversity

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Bar is inspiring young people to become attorneys and judges after a recent study found that less than 5% of lawyers are people of color.

The association is hosting its annual conference, which focuses on increasing diversity.

The event connects students with representatives from law schools and attorneys who work in law firms, as in-house counsel, and in the DA’s office.

“A lot of the time, people of color, especially, students, they don’t see people who look like them in the legal profession,” said attorney, Keisha Murray, with the Mecklenburg County Bar. “So, it is important that these students get exposure early. That’s why we have opened it up to eighth-grade students on up.”

Students from eighth grade through undergrad are invited to attend the conference on March 9 at the Central Piedmont Community College Harris Conference Center.

It is free.

