Uptown café by acclaimed Kindred restaurant owners debuts

CHARLOTTE — A new location of milkbread, an all-day café by the team behind Kindred and other local restaurants, has made its debut in Uptown Charlotte.

The business announced via social media this week that it is now open on the ground floor of Duke Energy Plaza. It’s one of four food establishments lined up for the newly constructed tower, home to the headquarters of Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK), at 525 S. Tryon St.

Among the other restaurants coming to Duke Energy Plaza is a separate venture by Joe and Katy Kindred, whose namesake restaurant has racked up national acclaim since opening in Davidson in 2015.

