Uptown Charlotte restaurant owner hit with lawsuit seeking $682K

By Charlotte Business Journal
CHARLOTTE — The landlord of shuttered restaurant in Uptown’s Packard Place building has filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $700,000 in damages.

NP Uptown Charlotte — affiliated with Chicago-based Northpond Partners — filed a complaint in Mecklenburg County Superior Court against Bar One Lounge Uptown and owner Steven Jensen. It alleges Bar One breached its lease by failing to pay rent. Jensen also breached a guaranty tied to the Bar One space at 222 S. Church St., the lawsuit states.

