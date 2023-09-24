Uptown project stalls, more apartments pop up and other Charlotte residential real estate news

CHARLOTTE — Apartment and townhome projects continue to pop up across the Charlotte area.

A 332-unit apartment project from Arizona developer Alliance Residential Co. recently broke ground in Charlotte’s FreeMoreWest area, while a 12-unit townhome development in Dilworth’s historic district is nearing the finish line.

Also near center city, more details emerged last month on a mixed-use project planned for the Johnston YMCA site in NoDa. Filings with the city revealed 455 apartments as part of the plans there.

In Elizabeth, meanwhile, a Chicago developer is taking a slow approach to its project on East Seventh Street that will involve 175 multifamily units and ground-floor retail.

And in Cornelius, Highline Partners’ 238-unit downtown apartment project — called Mill’s Market — is gaining ground after receiving the nod from that town’s planning board in August. A few miles away, in east Davidson, a large mixed-use development that includes low-density housing got the green light from town commissioners that same month.

One massive project that called for market-rate apartments, an office tower and retail space in uptown, however, has hit a roadblock. That’s as developer Metropolitan Partnership pulled out of the long-planned Seventh and Tryon project after it and Mecklenburg County failed to reach an agreement

CBJ’s latest real estate roundup takes a closer look at some of the latest residential development news across the Charlotte area. Check it out here.

