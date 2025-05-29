Uptown restaurant shuttered after 20 years

CHARLOTTE — McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks has closed its uptown restaurant, exiting the Charlotte market after 20 years.
A notice on the door of the restaurant at 200 S. Tryon St. confirms the closure, encouraging would-be patrons to visit sister concepts in center city and SouthPark. Exterior signage on the building has been taken down, and workers on Wednesday were cleaning out the space.
A representative for McCormick & Schmick’s provided a statement to CBJ, noting that location’s last day on Sunday followed the expiration of its lease.
