Uptown restaurant shuttered after 20 years

CHARLOTTE — McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks has closed its uptown restaurant, exiting the Charlotte market after 20 years.

A notice on the door of the restaurant at 200 S. Tryon St. confirms the closure, encouraging would-be patrons to visit sister concepts in center city and SouthPark. Exterior signage on the building has been taken down, and workers on Wednesday were cleaning out the space.

A representative for McCormick & Schmick’s provided a statement to CBJ, noting that location’s last day on Sunday followed the expiration of its lease.

Continue reading on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Texas-based Whataburger opens first NC location in Gastonia

Texas-based Whataburger opens first NC location in Gastonia

©2025 Cox Media Group