Uptown rooftop bar, restaurant plans $1M revamp

By Charlotte Business Journal

Merchant & Trade is replacing its signature lawn with teak-wood flooring. (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — Merchant & Trade isn’t waiting to revamp its rooftop space in Uptown. The Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel is in the midst of $1 million-plus in updates for the bar and restaurant just seven years after opening.

The hope is to begin showcasing its new look and vibe just after Labor Day.

“We’ve been so successful and had so many wins,” says Chris Baliles, director of restaurants, bars and events for the the hotel, Angeline’s and Merchant & Trade. “We’re just in a unique position where we can improve upon some of those areas that maybe we didn’t nail completely.”

The 4,500-square-foot venue sits on the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park, which opened in 2017.

