Uptown’s Sea Grill settles dispute, stays open at Queen City Quarter

CHARLOTTE — Sea Grill, an upscale restaurant in the Queen City Quarter, is no longer facing eviction.

Earlier this week, it was one of three businesses in the former EpiCentre named in eviction filings over unpaid rent.

The restaurant’s general manager now says Sea Grill has reached an agreement with its landlord, settled all claims, and remains open for business.

GM Richard Orrey said the team is committed to Charlotte and believes they provide a much‑needed high‑end dining experience.

“We love it here, we really do. We feel like we’re providing a service to the community that was desperately needed,” Orrey expressed.

Court documents previously showed the restaurant blamed the dispute partly on property damage, safety concerns, and service‑elevator outages.

While Orrey declined to discuss specifics, he says all issues have been resolved.

Two other businesses, Taste Cheesesteaks and Privee Clothing, are still facing eviction proceedings.

VIDEO: New owner may breathe life into struggling Queen City Quarter in Uptown Charlotte

New owner may breathe life into struggling Queen City Quarter in Uptown Charlotte

©2026 Cox Media Group