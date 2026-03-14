New owner may breathe life into struggling Queen City Quarter in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A new prospective owner is interested in purchasing Queen City Quarter, the Uptown Charlotte entertainment complex formerly known as the EpiCentre.

The potential sale comes as the venue faces high vacancy rates and efforts to move past its current state as a largely empty facility.

The property was rebranded as Queen City Quarter following years of declining foot traffic and business departures.

Once a central location for the city’s largest sporting and political events, the center now features several closed storefronts and a significantly quieter atmosphere compared to its previous peak.

The venue, formerly known as the EpiCentre, was once a primary destination for major regional and national events.

It served as a hub during the NBA All-Star Game, the Belk Bowl and the Democratic National Convention. Adam Sherman, a patron of the center, recalled the busier atmosphere of the past.

“I remember the days of Whiskey River and a lot of happening down here,” Sherman said.

While many storefronts are currently vacant, some businesses have maintained operations through the transition.

Samantha Francis is the general manager of Mortimers, which is the last surviving sports bar at the complex. The bar is preparing for a significant milestone this week.

“Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day is our 16th anniversary, so people know us and we survived on that,” Francis said.

Francis noted that previous ownership groups have attempted to revitalize the property with varying results.

She expressed cautious optimism regarding the newest prospective buyer.

“Do you think this time might be different? One can only hope, and I say that because the last group that took over had big dreams of reinventing the wheel,” Francis said.

She believes the venue could return to its former success if it focuses on its original nightclub roots.

“I think this could absolutely thrive the way it used to be, and there is no reason it can’t,” Francis said.

Newer tenants are also monitoring the potential sale. Jay Samad is the owner of Stand Out Vintage, a shop that has operated in the complex for approximately two years.

“We’ve been here roughly two years here at the EpiCentre,” Samad said. While he hopes for the best, he remains concerned about how a change in ownership might impact his business.

“We’ve been hearing that potentially we want to be a staple here in the EpiCentre. So genuinely, I’m concerned because I don’t want it to affect us,” Samad said.

VIDEO: New businesses coming to former EpiCentre

New businesses coming to former EpiCentre

©2026 Cox Media Group