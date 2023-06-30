US men’s national soccer team preparing for Gold Cup match in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City and Bank of America Stadium is set to play host to another major men’s soccer tournament.

The United States will take CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage play on Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. The Gold Cup features national teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The tournament is held in odd-numbered years. The United States won the last tournament in 2021.

The United States tied Jamaica at 1 in their first match and then beat Saint Kitts and Nevis by a score of 6-0 in their second match.

Team USA got some practice in on Friday at UNC Charlotte before the team plays in their Gold Cup match in Charlotte.

The @USMNT getting in an AM training session at UNC Charlotte.



The team’s in town for its @Concacaf Gold Cup match at Bank of America Stadium Sunday— their first in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/Vu617E4BA9 — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) June 30, 2023

Charlotte has hosted Concacaf Gold Cup matches in 2011, 2015, and 2019 with a total attendance of 161,118 across the three match days.

(WATCH BELOW: Mooresville man debuts as assistant coach of US Men’s Blind Soccer Team, celebrates two victories)

Mooresville man debuts as assistant coach of US Men’s Blind Soccer Team, celebrates two victories

©2023 Cox Media Group