U.S. government shutdown could impact tourism along Blue Ridge Parkway

The U.S. government has shut down after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach an agreement by Wednesday’s deadline.

The shutdown will result in the closure of national parks, including Mount Mitchell and the Blue Ridge Parkway, which are significant tourist attractions in Western North Carolina. This is expected to have a substantial impact on tourism in the region, as many businesses are still trying to recover financially.

Approximately 750,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed, with some potentially being fired as part of the administration’s response, the Associated Press reported.

Many government offices will be shuttered, possibly permanently, as Trump has indicated plans to take “irreversible” actions.

