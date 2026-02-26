US House rejects aviation safety bill

CHARLOTTE — An aviation safety bill proposed after the deadly mid-air collision in January 2025 in Washington, D.C. is not moving forward for now.

The U.S. House narrowly rejected the Rotor Act, which would have required most planes to be equipped with advanced locator systems.

It would have also required a safety review of flight patterns at major and mid-sized airports, including Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Before a House vote failed, the Pentagon pulled its support of the bill saying more discussions are needed.

