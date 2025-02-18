New apartment complex could be built under CLT airplane path

CHARLOTTE — A proposed apartment complex could be on the way in west Charlotte, but its future neighbors might want to get used to the sights and sounds of airplanes overhead.

A developer plans to build 309 apartment units on 11.5 acres between Tuckaseegee Road and Queen City Drive near Interstate 85, close to the airport.

The proposed development is located in an airport noise overlay, which means residents may experience frequent airplane noise. Despite this, city staff support the project due to the pressing need for housing in the area.

Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on the project in the coming months, which will determine if the development can proceed.

The city recently approved changes to runway approach paths at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Air traffic controllers said the flight pattern changes will disperse the noise and make takeoffs safer and more efficient.

