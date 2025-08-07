$2,500 reward offered for info on armed and dangerous murder suspect

SHELBY, N.C. — The U.S. Marshals are seeking information on the whereabouts of Jonathan Martzes Petty, 42, who is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Petty is accused of shooting and killing Timothy Ruff on March 29, 2024, at the Candlewood Apartments in Shelby. The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

According to police, the deadly shooting stemmed from a disagreement, although the victim’s mother stated that Ruff did not know the alleged shooter.

Petty has an extensive criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies. He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Petty’s location is urged to text 704-813-6884.

