U.S. military aircraft crashes over Mediterranean Sea killing 5 servicemembers

BERLIN — Officials say that five U.S. servicepeople are dead after a military helicopter crashed over the Mediterranean Sea during a training mission, according to our new partners at WLOS in Asheville.

On Sunday, the command said all five members died on board after the aircraft crashed during a routine refueling mission, which was a part of training.

WLOS reports the U.S. military announced the crash on Saturday and that the cause is under investigation - there are no signs showing foul play. On Sunday, search and rescue efforts started.

Lloyd Austin, U.S. Defense Secretary, released a statement saying: “We mourn the tragic loss of five U.S. service members during a training accident in the Mediterranean Sea early Saturday morning.”

European Command said out of respect for the families of the service members and in line with the Department of Defense policy, the names of the crew members involved in the crash will not be released until their families know, WLOS says.

According to WLOS, the Air Force sent more squadrons to the crash site, and the USS Gerald R. Ford, an aircraft carrier, is stationed in the eastern Mediterranean.

