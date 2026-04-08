U.S. Navy coming to Charlotte for ‘Navy Week’

CHARLOTTE — For the first time in two decades, the United States Navy is coming to Charlotte.

It’s all for what’s called “Navy Week.”

From May 4th through the 10th, about 75 sailors representing a dozen Navy units will be in the Queen City to participate in nearly 100 events. It will include community service projects with local organizations and public performances of the U.S. Fleet Forces Band and educational and youth programming at Discovery Place.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Josh Keim says Charlotte is a perfect city for these events.

“It’s a city with strong leadership, strong community engagements, and a lot of people who don’t get to interact with the Navy very often. And that’s exactly where we can make the greatest impact at because at Navy Week, it gives us the opportunity to bring sailors directly into the community,” Keim said.

While in Charlotte, the US Navy will participate in the Truist Championship with activations throughout the week. A full schedule of all the events will be released in the coming weeks.

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