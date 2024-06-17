U.S. Surgeon General calls for warning labels on social media apps

WASHINGTON — The country’s top doctor is calling on Congress to require warning labels on social media apps in a push to make these sites safer for kids.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says social media contributes to the urgent mental health crisis facing kids and teens in 2024.

According to a Gallup poll, right now, teens spend nearly five hours a day on apps like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

“I’m also a teacher and head of a school, so I realize that all students behave according to their Instagram accounts,” said one parent.

Murthy also warned that extended time on social media can lead to a spike in anxiety and depression symptoms.

Last year, the surgeon general issued a public health advisory about the harms of social media. He says a warning label would help parents understand the risks and raise awareness about the ongoing problem.

In addition to the warning labels, the surgeon general suggested making schools phone-free, and not allowing kids to have social media until after middle school.

Congress hasn’t passed a bill that would limit social media for kids during this session.

