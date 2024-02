CHARLOTTE — The United States Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, will be visiting Charlotte on Thursday.

He is expected to make a major announcement regarding the city’s infrastructure.

The changes will be made possible by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Channel 9 will provide details once they become available.

VIDEO: What You Need To Know: Pete Buttigieg

