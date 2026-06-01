USA defeats Senegal in International Friendly ahead of FIFA World Cup

CHARLOTTE — There was a strong showing in Charlotte from U.S. Men’s Soccer ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown broke down Sunday’s friendly match victory over Senegal at Bank of America Stadium.

The game was meant to be a tune-up for both teams.

Just 11 days until the World Cup and 12 days until the first match for Team USA.

Team Captain Tim Ream told us being chosen to be a part of this is an opportunity, but it’s also a responsibility.

In true storybook fashion, the Charlotte FC defender and now U.S. captain was back at the Bank with what he called the ultimate honor.

The guys played that way.

The U.S. came out attacking, namely one Christian Pulisic. He had a hand in two goals in the first two minutes. First, it was Pulisic on the assist, but he scored too.

Senegal also came to play.

Their all-time leading scorer, Sadio Mane, scored both their goals.

That wasn’t enough.

The U.S. won 3-2 in the International Friendly.

Ream told Channel 9 this week, this is what the moment requires.

“It’s do or die. It’s make or break. You have to be on and focused 100% every single second,” he said. “The intensity is higher. The focus is higher. The skill level, technique, the physicality, everything is just ramped up.”

The national team gets one more tune-up in Chicago against Germany on Saturday. Then, the World Cup.

They’ll match up with Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12.

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