USDA urges states to expedite SNAP benefits after new guidance

CHARLOTTE — States are rushing to ensure families receive their SNAP benefits after the USDA issued new guidance today.

The Department of Agriculture has called on states to take immediate steps to ensure people receive their full November payments soon.

Latika Watts, a SNAP and WIC recipient affected by the shutdown, expressed the challenges she faces, saying, “When you have kids, they eat a lot. So it’s very hard out here right now.”

Watts added, “We don’t get help with diapers. So the money that’s going for food, you gotta cut back. I gotta cut back a little bit – I need help with diapers and wipes now and things like that for the baby. WIC only helps so much.”

North Carolina’s Health and Human Services Department confirmed that families should see the full benefit amount on their EBT cards by tomorrow.

Care Ring, a food pantry in north Charlotte, has seen increased demand and has opened an extra day to accommodate more customers.

The Catholic Charities Food Pantry in Uptown is fully booked for appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the rest of the year, but they can still provide emergency food.

The federal government shutdown has ended, but it remains a difficult time for those in need of assistance.

South Carolina officials have stated they are ready to distribute SNAP benefits once they receive federal approval.

The USDA expects most states to receive funding within 24 hours, which should help alleviate the current situation.

With the USDA’s guidance and state efforts, families in North Carolina should receive their SNAP benefits by Friday, providing much-needed relief during this challenging time.

