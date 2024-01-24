USPS issues warning regarding imposter text messages

CHARLOTTE — The United States Postal Service is warning the public about a scam involving a text message.

Recently, multiple people have received a text that may look like it was sent by the USPS, but it was not.

The text says a package has arrived at their warehouse because it could not be delivered due to an incomplete address.

The text then prompts you to confirm your address by clicking on a link.

But postal officials say it is a scam.

The agency said customers’ personal information is of top priority and that you should report suspicious messages to spam@uspis.gov.

VIDEO: Authorities say USPS worker in Ballantyne stole $1.9 million worth of checks

Authorities say USPS worker in Ballantyne stole $1.9 million worth of checks





















©2024 Cox Media Group