USPS wants to increase the cost of forever stamps

CHARLOTTE — It could soon cost you even more to mail a letter.

The post office wants to increase the cost of forever stamps by 4 cents to 82 cents.

The proposal still needs regulatory approval.

Last week, the post office said it was temporarily suspending retirement contributions.

It says the move will allow it to keep payroll, pay suppliers and deliver mail.

Officials warn the post office is set to run out of money by next year.

VIDEO: Over 74,000 pieces of mail delayed at Charlotte-area USPS centers

Over 74,000 pieces of mail delayed at Charlotte-area USPS centers

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