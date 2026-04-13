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USPS wants to increase the cost of forever stamps

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Forever stamp
Forever stamp increase Forever stamp (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — It could soon cost you even more to mail a letter.

The post office wants to increase the cost of forever stamps by 4 cents to 82 cents.

The proposal still needs regulatory approval.

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Last week, the post office said it was temporarily suspending retirement contributions.

It says the move will allow it to keep payroll, pay suppliers and deliver mail.

Officials warn the post office is set to run out of money by next year.

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