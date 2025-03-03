Utility project causes daily closures on West Sixth Street in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Drivers should expect daily closures on West Sixth Street in Uptown for the next several weeks due to a utility project associated with the new main library crews are building.

Crews will connect water and sewer lines for the project, closing West Sixth Street between College and North Tryon streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day until March 28.

The $137 million development is underway at the site of the current library.

The new facility will feature five levels and include an open-air courtyard, an immersive theater, a café, a technology hub, and a community “living room” designed for open, “salon-style” conversations. The completion of the new library is anticipated in the spring of 2026.

