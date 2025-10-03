Utility trailer with football gear stolen from Grier Middle School, police seeking suspect

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is seeking help after a utility trailer was stolen from Grier Middle School in Gastonia early Sunday morning.

The theft occurred around 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 28 when a suspect stole a black Pace American enclosed utility trailer containing football equipment from the school’s parking lot.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white, heavy-set male, who was wearing a black ski mask, a black short-sleeved shirt, and blue jeans at the time of the theft.

The suspect was seen driving a white, early 2000’s Ford F-150 truck with a single cab and extended truck bed.

Unfortunately, the registration plate of the vehicle was not visible in the video footage captured during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the vehicle involved is urged to contact police.

