Vale man arrested, accused of selling drugs out of business

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man has been accused of selling drugs out of a local business where he works, the sheriff said.

In 2023, citizens reported to the police drug activity at Awesome Finds on N.C. Highway 27 West.

Narcotics officers bought meth from Keith Dwayne Dellinger, 45, of Vale, while he was working after business hours, investigators said.

More drugs were found in his vehicle when investigators went to arrest Dellinger.

On April 9, investigators arrested Dellinger. He was charged with five counts of sell and delivering methamphetamine, five counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, three counts of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, and one count of drug paraphernalia.

He is in jail without a bond.

