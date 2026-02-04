Vandals cause fire at athletic facilities, ransack offices at Bessemer City High School

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Police are investigating extensive vandalism discovered Monday morning at Bessemer City High School that included fire damage to athletic facilities and ransacked offices, officials with the school said. Law enforcement has obtained video footage of two people allegedly responsible for the damage.

The vandalism affected the school’s baseball field, football field, administrative offices and several school buses. While many areas have already been cleaned and restored, the fire damage to the baseball field’s press box and concession stand will require significant repairs.

The most extensive damage occurred at the Bessemer City High School baseball field.

Fire damage inside the concession stand significantly impacted the press box located directly above it.

Additional vandalism was discovered at the football field, where two concession stands were targeted.

Unlike the baseball facilities, these areas did not sustain permanent damage and can be cleaned.

Inside the school building, several front office locations were found in disarray.

Staff reported that the offices had been turned upside down during the incident.

These administrative areas have since been put back in order and restored to their normal condition.

The vandalism also extended to the school’s transportation fleet. Multiple school buses were targeted, though most only required cleaning. However, one activity bus sustained significant damage and has been pulled from service for necessary repairs.

The Bessemer City Police Department is leading the active and ongoing investigation into the incident.

Law enforcement officials have obtained video footage showing two individuals believed to be responsible for the vandalism. The footage was provided by the school to assist in identifying the suspects.

The school’s booster club is currently organizing a fundraiser to support the athletic program following the incident.

School officials are coordinating with Gaston County Schools and an insurance company to begin the repair process for the baseball field’s press box and concession stand.

