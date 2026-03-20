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Vape stores raided in Chesterfield County

By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com
Chesterfield County vape shop bust
By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Officers raided two vape stores in Cheraw this week, police said.

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The investigations were at Cheraw Tobacco and Vape and Royal Smokers where several items were seized, including cash and a firearm.

Cheraw Police Department, Federal Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Hartsville Police Department were involved with the raids.

At 5 p.m., Channel 9’s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry will speak with investigators and have details about these investigations.

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