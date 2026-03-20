Vape stores raided in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Officers raided two vape stores in Cheraw this week, police said.
The investigations were at Cheraw Tobacco and Vape and Royal Smokers where several items were seized, including cash and a firearm.
Cheraw Police Department, Federal Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Hartsville Police Department were involved with the raids.
At 5 p.m., Channel 9’s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry will speak with investigators and have details about these investigations.
VIDEO: Family remembers 14-year-old killed in apparent THC vape pen robbery at park
©2026 Cox Media Group