CHARLOTTE — A vehicle burst into flames in west Charlotte early Sunday morning.

A viewer told Channel 9 he was driving down Wilkinson Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. when he saw a vehicle followed by multiple Gaston County and Charlotte Mecklenburg police vehicles.

He said the vehicle hit a curb and went airborne through a fence, rolled on top of cars, and caught on fire.

Channel 9′s photojournalist Coleman Montgomery was first at the scene and caught this video of law enforcement officials trying to put the fire out.

SEE THE VIDEO BELOW:

Vehicle erupts in flames overnight in west Charlotte

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the 3800 block of Wilkinson Boulevard near Sparta Avenue.

MEDIC said no patients were transported.

Channel 9 reached out to multiple agencies to learn what led to the vehicle fire.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Woman hurt after cigarette ignites fumes, causes explosion inside car)

Woman hurt after cigarette ignites fumes, causes explosion inside car

©2023 Cox Media Group