Vendor change at local university triggers layoff notice for 177 workers

CHARLOTTE — Winthrop University in Rock Hill has changed food-services vendors, prompting a layoff notice that impacts nearly 180 workers.

Sodexo, a French food-services and management company, informed South Carolina officials through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification earlier this month that it expected to shutter its operation at Winthrop today. As a result, 177 employees with Sodexo — ranging from cashier and food-service workers, baristas and cooks to utility workers — would be laid off.

Sodexo said Winthrop notified the company on July 9 that it would be ending its services at all university locations as of today. The layoffs are slated to occur through Aug. 28.

“Sodexo is providing less than 60 days’ notice of this action because of business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable and outside of Sodexo’s control,” Michael Zanie, the company’s resident district manager, wrote in the WARN letter.

Winthrop will now use Chartwells, a division of Charlotte-based Compass Group North America, to provide dining services as well as snack and beverage vending on campus, the university confirmed.

