‘Very vulnerable’: Housing advocates provide cooling services for people experiencing homelessness

CHARLOTTE — A local nonprofit is being used as a cooling shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Charlotte.

Deborah Phillips, executive director of Block Love Charlotte, told Channel 9’s Eli Brand these communities are very vulnerable.

“We’ve seen it,” Phillips said. “We’ve seen when they come in, and they’re about to pass out.”

Phillip’s building on North Graham Street is one of multiple locations across Mecklenburg County being used as a cooling shelter for the unhoused population.

She says many people utilizing services at Block Love do a lot of walking which makes high temperatures extremely dangerous for them.

“There is a misconception that our neighbors don’t work,” she said. “When they work in this heat and they come, they’re tired — they’re hot."

Block Love Charlotte is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Even some construction workers working nearby stopped in to cool off and get water on Monday, Phillips said. Pets are also welcome.

Antonio Williams and his service dog Bella showed up at Block Love Tuesday morning.

Williams said resources like these are vital for people in need.

“It’s awesome. That’s all I can say,” he said. “Being here, it changes people. It gives people hope.”

Other options for the unhoused that need shelter include all Mecklenburg County library locations, the Roof Above Day Services Center on North College Street, and Relatives on Ramp on Freedom Drive for people 18 to 24 years old.

Phillips says her door will always be open, and even though Block Love closes at 7, she won’t kick anyone out if it’s still too hot.

“Our key is to keep people as cool as possible, so if we have to wait a little longer for that sun to go down, we don’t mind,” she said. “We just keep everyone fed and entertained and make sure they leave with additional waters.”

