Veto overrides have Charlotte lawmaker facing 2 challengers

CHARLOTTE — Two veto overrides have a Charlotte lawmaker facing two challengers.

Northeast Charlotte Rep. Nasif Majeed is defending his seat after voting to override two of Gov. Josh Stein’s vetoes

He is being challenged by Veleria Levy, who says he is voting out of step from his district.

Majeed is defending his record and says it helps bring back funds for the district

“I believe, if you are a Democrat, and especially in a blue district, your vote should always align with your district first and then your governor second,” said Levy, (D) NC-99 candidate.

“We work where we can on based on values and based on the goods, bringing services to our community. I don’t deal with that, that extreme stuff, right?” said Majeed, (D) NC-99 candidate.

Tucker Neal is also on the ballot, but he is suspending his campaign and endorsing Levy.

