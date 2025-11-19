Victim hopes suspect is caught as Border Patrol agents hunt repeat offenders

CHARLOTTE — Customs and Border Protection officials said agents are looking for repeat criminals, including larceny suspect Olvin Esau Calero-Martinez, who have been released back onto the streets due to North Carolina’s sanctuary policies.

Martinez’s victim told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that he tried to steal items from his truck at the Sailboat Bay apartments off Albemarle Road in May.

The victim said Wednesday he hopes CBP agents find Martinez, who is wanted by the agency.

The mechanic, who speaks Spanish, told Channel 9 through a translator with Telemundo Charlotte, that as long as the suspect is on the streets, he is free to continue committing crimes.

The alleged crimes happened earlier this year.

More than $15,000 worth of tools for his job were stolen from a truck that was parked at his apartment.

The tools, which were expensive, were stolen the first time and they don’t know who did it, Martinez said. The police didn’t link Martinez to the first robbery. During a second burglary, Martinez was walking away with few tools that were left in his car. That’s when the victim tackled Martinez and called police.

Martinez was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny.

ICE put a detainer on Martinez the next day. He bonded out in June, according to court records. He’s charged with similar crimes dating back to 2022.

On Saturday, Homeland Security listed Martinez as one of the “worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” saying people have been released because nearly 1,400 detainers across the state have not been honored.

Channel 9 asked Mecklenburg County courts what happened.

They said ICE put another detainer on Martinez in September and held him for 48 hours. Immigration officials never picked him up. He was released on Oct. 23.

The victim told Channel 9 and Telemundo that Martinez does not belong in the U.S.

“We are here working hard everyday, honestly, working trying to support our families,” he said.

Martinez, originally from Honduras, reentered the country after a prior removal, according to documentation.

Channel 9 asked CBP if agents found Martinez. We are waiting to hear back.

VIDEO: Fireworks, flags and crowds fill east Charlotte in protest