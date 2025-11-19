Protesters in southeast Charlotte call for end to Border Patrol operations

CHARLOTTE — A large crowd gathered outside the Home Depot on Wendover Road Wednesday to demand border patrol agents leave the Queen City.

Protesters told Channel 9’s Miana Massey they’re standing up for their community and for what they believe is right.

“You’ve got to stand up,” one demonstrator Ruth Scherr said. “What’s going on is something I never dreamed would occur — and it’s happening all around the country, and it’s happening here — and I can’t stand by.”

Federal immigration agents arrested 250 people in Charlotte between Saturday and Tuesday, according to Homeland Security.

Protesters say agents have been showing up at people’s homes and jobs, including the southeast Charlotte Home Depot, where they believe the company has allowed agents onto the property and cooperated in detaining workers.

They say it’s creating fear for immigrant families across the city.

“We are moving in the right direction, but this is making people understand the suffering that undocumented families are living every single day,” immigrant advocate Jorge Torres said.

Channel 9 reached out to Home Depot about the company’s alleged cooperation with Border Patrol.

A Home Depot spokesperson responded with the following statement:

“We aren’t notified that immigration enforcement activities are going to happen, and often, we don’t know operations have taken place until they’re over. We aren’t coordinating with ICE or Border Patrol, and we’re not involved in the operations.

“We’re required to follow all federal and local rules and regulations in every market where we operate.

“We tell associates to report these incidents immediately and not engage with the activity for their safety. If associates feel uncomfortable after witnessing immigration enforcement activity, we offer them the flexibility they need to take care of themselves and their families.”

Protesters are also calling for a city-wide day of protest on Friday, urging people to call out of work and school to support immigrants’ rights.

VIDEO: Fireworks, flags and crowds fill east Charlotte in protest

Fireworks, flags and crowds fill east Charlotte in protest

©2025 Cox Media Group