Victim identified in fatal York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — On Saturday evening, a Rock Hill resident died in a traffic accident at the intersection of Crawford Road and Poag Street.

The accident occurred when a vehicle turned left in front of Leroy Canty, who was riding a motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The York County Coroner’s Office and the Rock Hill Police Department are currently investigating the incident. Autopsy and toxicology results are expected to be completed this week, with results pending.

