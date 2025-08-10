Rock Hill K-9 team tracks suspect in fatal hit-and-run

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police tracked and arrested a suspect following a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday night.

One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Crawford Road around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police responded to the scene and found that a Mercedes and a Suzuki motorcycle had been in a crash. The 41-year-old motorcyclist had sustained life-threatening injuries and died before EMS arrived on the scene.

Officials said the Mercedes driver had fled the scene on foot. Police began searching the area with the assistance of a K-9 tracking team.

The suspect, 42-year-old Marshall Hart, was located on Frank Street

Hart was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident where death results.

Officials said that preliminary investigations found that the motorcyclist was travelling on Crawford Road when the Mercedes turned left in front of it, causing the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Driver sentenced after hitting pedestrian at 105 mph

Driver sentenced after hitting pedestrian at 105 mph

©2025 Cox Media Group