Local

Victim in light rail stabbing charged with assaulting a pregnant woman

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Typical modern prison bars. Symbolic illustrative background
Escape FILE PHOTO: Officials said that 10 inmates were able to escape because of help from a jail maintenance worker. (Iurii Gagarin - stock.adobe.com)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The victim of a light rail stabbing that occurred Friday is now facing additional assault charges for allegedly punching a pregnant woman.

According to the arrest warrant, Kenyon Dobie is accused of punching a pregnant woman in the face and threatening to kill her and her family.

Police say the violence happened on Oct. 18.

ALSO READ >> CATS answers Channel 9’s questions days after light rail stabbing

Dobie was booked into jail Wednesday night and is expected to appear in court Thursday at 9 a.m.

His full list of charges include assault on a pregnant woman, assault on a female, misdemeanor domestic violence, and three counts of communicating threats.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Co-workers rally around man stabbed while protecting others on Blue Line

Co-workers rally around man stabbed while protecting others on Blue Line

0

Most Read