Victim in light rail stabbing charged with assaulting a pregnant woman

CHARLOTTE — The victim of a light rail stabbing that occurred Friday is now facing additional assault charges for allegedly punching a pregnant woman.

According to the arrest warrant, Kenyon Dobie is accused of punching a pregnant woman in the face and threatening to kill her and her family.

Police say the violence happened on Oct. 18.

Dobie was booked into jail Wednesday night and is expected to appear in court Thursday at 9 a.m.

His full list of charges include assault on a pregnant woman, assault on a female, misdemeanor domestic violence, and three counts of communicating threats.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Co-workers rally around man stabbed while protecting others on Blue Line