Victims identified in deadly York County crash

FORT MILL, S.C. — We’re learning the identities of two young men who were killed in a crash earlier this week in York County.

According to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol, three cars were involved in the crash Tuesday on Dobys Bridge Road, near Kearney Lane.

Investigators say Jose Robles Gonzales was driving when his car crossed the center line and hit two other cars.

Gonzales and his passenger, Marlon Lanza Padilla, died in the crash.

The highway patrol is still investigating what led to Gonzales crossing into traffic.

(VIDEO: Street racing suspected in deadly motorcycle crash in Hickory)

Street racing suspected in deadly motorcycle crash in Hickory

©2025 Cox Media Group