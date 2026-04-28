Victims worry funding will run out for domestic violence electronic monitoring program

CHARLOTTE — There are more than 1,000 people across North Carolina accused of various domestic violence charges who have to wear electronic monitors while they’re awaiting trial, but thousands of victims could be put at risk if funding runs out for the program.

Channel 9 Crime Reporter Hunter Sáenz learned that millions of dollars are needed to maintain the monitoring program and allow for more counties to start using it.

Now, some victims say they’re concerned for their future. Sáenz spoke with one survivor whose alleged abuser is out of jail on pretrial release while facing domestic violence charges.

“He promised me, it doesn’t matter when, he was going to kill me,” she told Sáenz. “He put a gun also on me, and he pulled the trigger ... it was a miracle, when he pulled the trigger, the gun jammed.”

Her alleged attacker is currently wearing a GPS electronic monitor. He’s one of about 1,400 suspects in the state wearing them and being tracked 24 hours a day by the state’s Criminal Justice Information Network. The CJIN has a specific electronic monitoring program.

“I’ve seen the difference that this program makes in people’s lives,” said Brad Overman, the call center program director.

Whenever a suspect is placed on GPS monitoring, exclusion perimeters are set up around places like a victim’s home or place of work. If the defendant enters them, Overman’s team acts immediately, calling the victim, defendant, and, if needed, the police.

“Having that device, it gives me a lot of peace of mind,” the victim told Sáenz. “I can go everywhere without fear right now.”

But state funding for the program runs out on July 1. Without it, hundreds of defendants may no longer be monitored with these devices.

“Without that, I’m pretty sure, maybe, I’m not here,” the victim said. “To me, it is [life or death].”

That’s why she and Overman are sounding the alarm.

“If the program is reduced, then what that means is there’s not going to be as much accountability for defendants and not as much safety for victims,” Overman said.

The program needs about $7.5 million to maintain its current size and allow for other counties to start using it. In our region of the state, there are 76 defendants being tracked right now.

That could all stop as of July 1.

>>If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help available. The Safe Alliance Hope Line serves all of Greater Charlotte, and you can reach resources by calling 980.771.4673.

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