Survey shows support for fix at dangerous Indian Trail intersection

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Survey results are in for a solution to fix a dangerous road in Indian Trail. In March, leaders started collecting feedback on Union County’s 2025 Critical Intersection Analysis Project. Five intersections were selected for improvements.

In March, Channel 9’s Gina Esposito highlighted the need for changes at one of the intersections in Indian Trail. A homeowner who lives off the road shared pictures of multiple wrecks that damaged his property.

Two options were given to improve Old Charlotte Highway at Hayes Road and Faircroft Way. With the first option, traffic signals would be added to the intersection. With the second, Hayes Road would move, making it a traditional four-way intersection with traffic signals. Both proposals have challenges and come with different price points, but the county says crashes in both options would be reduced by 32%.

The town council will review the survey results on Tuesday during their council meeting. Survey results said 70% of people preferred the second option, which is the realignment of the road. Council is expected to make a final decision on the project on May 12.

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