CHARLOTTE — A man detained along South Boulevard said he actually showed agents his documentation before they put him to the ground.

He told Channel 9 agents eventually let him go, but not right away.

Customs and Border Protection said “Operation Charlotte’s Web” is aimed at making targeted arrests of violent criminals in the country without legal status.

“Ten years ago, citizen, yeah, but I been here for 25 years,” said Willy Aceituno.

Despite that, Aceituno, who lives in south Charlotte, told Channel 9 Border Patrol agents detained him twice Saturday morning along South Boulevard.

“‘Give me your status, gimme your papers.’ I say why, open the door, I no open the door,” he said.

Here is a video when Aceituno was first detained inside his vehicle, and of what happened next.

Video appears to show Border Control agent breaking window of man being detained

“I break the window, broke it, broke it,” he said. “Everything pass in two minutes.”

Aceituno said he again refused to get out of his vehicle during a second detainment because he had already shown documentation.

“Very quickly asking me, ‘hey, give me your papers,’” he said. “I scared because I give you give minutes ago.”

Video obtained by Channel 9 showed agents pulling him from his vehicle , and putting him on the ground, causing injuries, he said to his arms and head.

“When I coming out to the ground, the two officers put on top of men, to right here, to right here, my neck is like, I got pain, it’s not terrible, but I got pain,” Aceituno said.

He said they drove him around in a minivan, asking questions about his status, before he was dropped off by a different vehicle in another location. He said the agents kept his truck keys.

“My car is on South Boulevard, give me a ride, he said ‘get out here before I put you under arrest again.’ I walked here for 20 minutes to my car,” Aceituno said.

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson wanted to make absolutely sure Aceituno confirmed what happened to him.

“I want to clarify, so you are an American citizen, you were put in handcuffs, you were put in a vehicle, even though you had your documentation in your pocket?” she asked Aceituno.

He replied, “yep.”

“I see a lot of videos, on the media social, everything happening but I never think on my person,” Aceituno said.

WATCH: Local Democrat leaders respond to Border Patrol operations in Charlotte

Local Democratic leaders respond to Border Patrol operations in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group