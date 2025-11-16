Border Patrol agents spotted detaining people across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Days after Channel 9 first reported that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents would be heading to Charlotte, viewers are sharing videos of detainments taking place Saturday morning in places across the Queen City.

Channel 9 spotted Border Patrol agents detaining someone on Central Avenue, near a stretch of Hispanic-owned businesses, including Manolo’s Bakery and El Pulgarcito De America. One man was taken into custody in an unmarked car by agents wearing CBP badges.

Viewers shared videos of additional people being detained Saturday morning on the Central Avenue corridor in east Charlotte.

At the same time, neighbors shared videos of CBP agents on South Boulevard detaining people in shopping centers. Channel 9’s Erika Jackson confirmed with at least one business owner that agents were detaining people.

CBP hasn’t released any official information about what charges these people are being detained for.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is not assisting CBP or ICE with the arrests.

A worker with Fonda Mexicana El Paraiso told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson that a few colleagues called in for their shifts, and sales are down over the past few days.

“The worry, I guess, they could get caught, they could get deported, anything like that can happen. A lot of people, from what I know, is how they’re feeling. Some people are already planning to go back,” said Jeffrey Garcia.

This is a developing story, keep an eye on WSOCTV.com and Eyewitness News on Channel 9 for updates.

(VIDEO: Top Border Patrol official posts on X about reports of agents going to Charlotte)

Top Border Patrol official posts on X about reports of agents going to Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group